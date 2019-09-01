Death toll rises to 7 in West Texas shooting rampage

Crime scene outside the Cinergy Odessa movie theater where a gunman was shot and killed on August 31, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Officials say the unidentified suspect killed 7 people and injured over 20 in Odessa and nearby Midland. (Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa police say the death toll in a West Texas shooting rampage is now seven after a man stopped by state troopers opened fire and fled, shooting people at random. Police later shot the gunman.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

The shooter hijacked a mail carrier truck on Saturday afternoon and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Odessa police had scheduled a news conference for noon.

