17-month-old girl was hit by shrapnel during mass Texas shooting

A 17-month-old girl is among the 22 people injured when a gunman opened fire in Texas on Saturday; the shooter also killed seven people before he was gunned down by police outside a move theater.

Authorities said those killed were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old but did not immediately provide a list of names. The injured included three law enforcement officers.

Anderson Davis, the wounded 17-month-old girl, sustained injuries to her face and chest. She’s missing teeth and is expected to make a full recovery.

Her mother issued a statement.

“We praise God for walking beside us in this time and our prayers go out to all the families that are walking the same walk,” she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday that Anderson’s mother had texted him an update about her daughter’s condition.

“‘Toddlers are funny because they can get shot but still want to run around and play,'” Davis wrote, according to the governor.

Abbott said Davis told him Anderson would have surgery Monday to remove the shrapnel from her chest, fix her lip and mouth and “get a better look at her tongue.” The damage to her mouth was “pretty bad,” but can be fixed, Abbott said.

Authorities identified the shooter as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Odessa.

At one point, he hijacked a mail carrier truck, killing the lone postal worker inside. U.S. Postal Service officials identified her as Mary Granados, 29.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Davis.