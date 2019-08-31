Serial burglar steals cash, valuables worth thousands from Brooklyn homes: police

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Cops are searching for an alleged serial burglar who broke into and stole thousands worth of jewelry and valuables from Brooklyn homes and apartments.

Authorities responded to at least 15 incidents between July 10 and Aug. 25, with a man fitting the same description for all burglaries, police said.

In all 15 reported incidents, the alleged burglar entered homes and apartments through windows or doors and took jewelry, cash and other valuables totaling over $260,000.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).