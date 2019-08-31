NBA vet Taj gives back to Brooklyn community he called home

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Taj Gibson grew up in the Ingersoll Houses on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn and followed his dreams all the way to the NBA.

“This is my community,” Gibson, an NBA veteran since he was drafted in 2009.

This is the 6th year the hometown hero is hosting his Back to School Bash.

Kids from all over Brooklyn have been invited to participate in a basketball tournament, school supply drive and family carnival.

This year is particularly special — in the offseason, Gibson signed with the New York Knicks.

“This event is a very special event because not too many give back the way he does,” said Shemmel Parham.

Hundreds packed the courtyard of the Ingersoll Houses.

“It’s really awesome,” said Dhuwana Burnett. “Knowing him as a child, he knows what we need.”

Kids were given free backpacks and free haircuts to get ready for the big day.

The day of fun is more about about getting ready for the new school year and knowing with hard work and determination they too can follow their dreams, said Gibson.

“Believe in anything you do, and whatever you do, do it with hard work, and believe in yourself.”