Man shot, attacked in violent robbery in the Bronx

Posted 11:03 AM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, August 31, 2019

The BRONX — A man was shot and pistol-whipped in a violent robbery in the Bronx earlier this month.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the man sought in the violent robbery of a man in the Bronx.

A 25-year-old man was approached in the vicinity of Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South on Aug. 21 around 1:20 a.m. by a man who displayed a firearm, police said.

The armed man discharged the weapon, striking the victim in the arm, cops said.

The victim was then robbed of $3,000 in cash and pistol-whipped repeatedly, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the alleged attacker shoot at the victim as a small group dispersed the area. The victim is then seen falling to the ground as the armed man fires more shots at him before kicking him and pocketing the cash.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.