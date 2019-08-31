Man shot, attacked in violent robbery in the Bronx

The BRONX — A man was shot and pistol-whipped in a violent robbery in the Bronx earlier this month.

A 25-year-old man was approached in the vicinity of Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South on Aug. 21 around 1:20 a.m. by a man who displayed a firearm, police said.

The armed man discharged the weapon, striking the victim in the arm, cops said.

The victim was then robbed of $3,000 in cash and pistol-whipped repeatedly, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the alleged attacker shoot at the victim as a small group dispersed the area. The victim is then seen falling to the ground as the armed man fires more shots at him before kicking him and pocketing the cash.

