Car smashed into Brooklyn post office after being struck by another vehicle

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A car was pushed into the security gate of a post office after it was struck by another vehicle, police said Saturday.

It happened in East Flatbush Saturday afternoon at 9403 Church Ave, police said.

The driver of the car that was hit was making a U-turn. That’s when the vehicle was hit by another car, sending it into the security gate of the post office.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the other car fled the scene of the crash.