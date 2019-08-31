VIDEO: Bear cub rescued from California dumpster

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies rescued a bear cub that was trapped in a dumpster in California.

Authorities received a call from a motel in Kings Beach that a bear cub was trapped in their dumpster.

Authorities arrived and found two cubs trying to open the dumpster to rescue their apparent sibling, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies came with a plan and carefully opened the dumpster, placing a ladder inside. Video then shows the small cub climbing up and carefully getting out of the dumpster before running away.

Kings Beach is located on the north shore of Lake Tahoe in California, near the Nevada border.