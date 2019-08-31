2 men killed in separate Queens shootings

Posted 11:59 AM, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, August 31, 2019

QUEENS — Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Queens, police said.

Tyrell Rice, 29, was found with a gunshot to his torso outside a row of stores on Rockaway Boulevard near 134th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, cops said.

Fifteen minutes later, police responded to a call of a man shot along 60th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood. When they arrived, police found Alexander Pedraja, 23, with a gunshot to his back, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.