2 men killed in separate Queens shootings

QUEENS — Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Queens, police said.

Tyrell Rice, 29, was found with a gunshot to his torso outside a row of stores on Rockaway Boulevard near 134th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, cops said.

Fifteen minutes later, police responded to a call of a man shot along 60th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood. When they arrived, police found Alexander Pedraja, 23, with a gunshot to his back, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.