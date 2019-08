HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was struck by a sanitation truck in Harlem Friday just before 1 p.m., according to police.

The woman, who officials say is in her 60s, is in critical condition, but is expected to survive the collision.

Police say the woman was walking across the street at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 126th Street in Harlem when she was hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.