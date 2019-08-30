Wally Backman, former Met, arrested and charged in LI domestic incident

RIVERHEAD, L.I. — Wally Backman, a former New York Mets infielder and current manager of the minor league Long Island Ducks, was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic incident at his home in the town of Riverhead on Long Island.

The incident took place Friday morning at approximately 7:42 a.m., when Riverhead PD responded to a report at a residence in the town. During the investigation, a female subject reported a domestic dispute with a man, identified as Backman.

Backman, 59 years old, was arrested for harassment and criminal mischief and transported to the Riverhead PD for processing and held for arraignment.

The starting second baseman on the 1986 Mets World Series Championship team, Backman has had a history of run-ins with the law. He was infamously fired in 2004 by the Arizona Diamondbacks as their manager after four days on the job after the club failed to do a background check. He had been convicted of drunk driving in 2000 and misdemeanor harassment in 2001 after a fight with his wife.

More recently, Backman had tried to make a return to management with various teams in the Mets organization before resigning in 2016. Ever since, he’s been managing the independent Long Island Ducks.

“We are aware of the August 30 alleged incident involving manager Wally Backman,” the Long Island Ducks said in a statement.

“We have spoken with Wally and understand he categorically denies all charges against him. Wally will continue as manager and neither he nor the Long Island Ducks will comment further on this pending legal matter.”