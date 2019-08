Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmond Crane was just 18 years old when he was deployed — sent off to fight in the Korean War.

"It was a scary event," he said. "The enemy kept sneaking through the ground."

Crane left to serve his country before even finishing high school, missing out on nearly every teenage right of passage.

But there was one he never seemed to get over: his senior prom.

67 years later, he got a chance at redemption.