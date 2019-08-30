Teens sought in ice attack of Jewish man: police

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for a group of individuals in connection with what is the second attack of an Hasidic Jewish man in recent days with a brick.

The incident occurred Thursday at 5 p.m. at Brooklyn Avenue near Prospect Place. The 34-year-old victim was inside of a pickup truck and parked at a red light.

When the light turned green and he began pulling away he was hit in the head by ice, police said.

The man was heading to work and was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, police sources said.

He initially thought he was hit with a rock, but when he got out of his car, he saw ice on the ground and in his vehicle, police sources said.

The victim saw a group of teens running away from the scene shortly after.

Police have identified at least a couple of the suspects via surveillance footage which you can see below.

Police are investigating this as a bias attack.

No arrests have been made.

The attack comes days after a 63-year-old Jewish man was beaten with a brick at a Crown Heights park.

