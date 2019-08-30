Swedish climate activist leads first of several large NYC events
MANHATTAN — What started as a small gathering of young people sitting and striking in a small park near the United Nations, ballooned steadily Friday morning as more and more arrived.
Eventually police forced the group of climate activists to move because the crowd was spilling out onto the street.
They marched north along 1st avenue chanting things like: “When our future is under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back.”
In the middle of it all was 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden. She arrived in New York two days ago via zero-emmission sailing yacht to build this momentum ahead of September 20th student climate strike and a United Nations speech on the 23rd.
They eventually made their way to a slightly bigger park near 47th Street. When the activists sat together as one group to “strike” it became clear hundreds had showed up.
Most of the speaking was done by local activists and students, Thunberg sat in the middle of the action content to let other voices of her generation talk.