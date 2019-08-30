News Closeup: Progressive challenger for Bronx congressional seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the political attention is focused on the presidential election in 2020, but many local races will be decided a year from November as well.

One of those is the congressional seat being vacated by long-time incumbent Jose Serrano, who suffers from Parkinson's. Former city council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito is challenging for that seat as a progressive. She wants to become the first woman to fill the seat.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Greta Van Susteren is joining the PIX11 family with a new weekly show, "Full Court Press" debuting September 8. Marvin talks to Van Susteren about the issues she plans on discussing on her new show, which will air in tandem with "News Closeup" on Sundays.