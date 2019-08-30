Midday with Muller: Queens shootout, Dorian latest

Posted 3:08 PM, August 30, 2019, by

A police-involved shootout turned deadly in Queens, with an armed man wanted in connection with a bodega shooting later killed by police. Plus, Florida prepares for Dorian, and a Gitmo detainee accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks will stand trial. Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.