A police-involved shootout turned deadly in Queens, with an armed man wanted in connection with a bodega shooting later killed by police. Plus, Florida prepares for Dorian, and a Gitmo detainee accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks will stand trial. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Queens shootout, Dorian latest
-
Midday with Muller: Florida braces for Dorian, concerns over Kosciuszko Bridge
-
Midday with Muller: Girls throw bricks, chair, rocks at MTA bus in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
-
Midday with Muller: Reports of man with firearm at Union, New Jersey Walmart
-
Midday with Muller: Queens DA race wraps up, Puerto Rico Gov. resigns
-
Midday with Muller: Man sought in subway rice cooker incident, family attacked by wolf
-
Midday with Muller: Tens of thousands still without power
-
Midday with Muller: Car crashes into Manhattan restaurant, latest on Queens fire
-
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
Midday with Muller: Drug bust shootout, more debris falls from the No. 7 train
-
Midday with Muller: Body found on Long Beach; Cardi B indicted on charges in alleged fight at Queens strip club