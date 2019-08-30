Man killed in police-involved shooting in Queens: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was killed when he was shot by police officers in Queens early Friday, police sources said.

Authorities responded to the vicinity of Brinkerhoff Avenue and 156th Street in Jamaica around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police shot a man in his 20s, sources said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to a police source, a firearm was recovered from the man. It is unclear if the man fired at officers.

Officers went to the hospital, but were not injured.

According to police sources, the man who was fatally shot has a known criminal record.

Less than a mile away, a man was shot outside a bodega in the vicinity of 107th Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the two incidents are connected, but the exact relation is not immediately known.