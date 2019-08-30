Labor Day travel: Expect large crowds, heavy traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer as families plan their last-minute getaways before school is back in session.

Expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is prepared to accommodate the more than six million people expected to travel through its transportation facilities by air, car and rail.

According to AAA, national gas prices are at its lowest within the past few years at about $2.59 per gallon.

About 27% of travelers will take the sky and fly. More than 900,000 passengers are expected to travel through John F. Kennedy International Airport, with about 600,000 passengers using Newark Liberty International Airport, approximately 378,000 passengers at LaGuardia Airport, and more than 12,000 passengers at New York Stewart International Airport.

Times to avoid are between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as the majority of people will be heading to and from their destinations.

Tuesday is also projected to be the busiest days to travel, as everyone is heading back home.