Employee slashes customer during dispute at Bronx restaurant: police

Posted 12:29 PM, August 30, 2019, by

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — An employee at a Bronx restaurant is accused of slashing a customer after a dispute last month.

Police are looking for the employee who allegedly slashed a customer at the Country Boyz Restaurant in the Bronx

A 41-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute over money with an employee at the Country Boyz Restaurant along East Gun Hill Road on July 20, police said.

During the dispute, the employee went into the kitchen and returned with a knife, slashing the victim in the arm, according to authorities.

The employee fled, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.