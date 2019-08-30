Employee slashes customer during dispute at Bronx restaurant: police

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — An employee at a Bronx restaurant is accused of slashing a customer after a dispute last month.

A 41-year-old man was involved in a verbal dispute over money with an employee at the Country Boyz Restaurant along East Gun Hill Road on July 20, police said.

During the dispute, the employee went into the kitchen and returned with a knife, slashing the victim in the arm, according to authorities.

The employee fled, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

