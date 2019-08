NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Caratini’s second home run of the night was a three-run blast in the seventh inning that gave the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 victory and a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

Caratini also belted a solo shot in the second, one inning after J.D. Davis put New York ahead with a long drive to center.

Jon Lester worked six innings as Chicago climbed within 1 1/2 games of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.