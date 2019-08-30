5-year-old girl dies after fence falls on her in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 5-year-old girl was killed when part of a fence fell on her in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana was walking with her mother on the sidewalk along Harmon Street near Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick just before 9 p.m. when she began to pull on a decorative fence, police said.

As she continued to pull on the fence, heavy portions of it came undone and struck her, causing the child to fall to the ground, according to police. She sustained head trauma.

The girl’s mother flagged down a passing ambulance who took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, cops said.