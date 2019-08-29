Yonkers woman shot to death in car was not intended target

Posted 4:00 PM, August 29, 2019, by

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities say a New York woman who died after being shot in western Massachusetts last weekend was not the intended target.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office on Wednesday identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting in Pittsfield as 32-year-old Stephanie Olivieri, of Yonkers, New York.

She was shot once while sitting in a car at about 3:30 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

Prosecutors say Olivieri formerly lived in Becket, Massachusetts and neighbors tell The Berkshire Eagle that she regularly spent time in the neighborhood where she was shot. An autopsy will be performed.

Police say her death is the city’s second homicide of the year.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.