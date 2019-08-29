Two men wanted in Bronx burglary: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Police are trying to identify two men in connection with a robbery that occurred on video in The Bronx in early August.

Authorities received a report of the burglary on Sunday, August 4 at 10 p.m. The incident occurred at a dry cleaners on Edison Avenue.

Two unidentified men entered the location through the roof of the building. Once inside, one of the men removed approximately $1,700 from the safe.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.