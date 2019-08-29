The window to qualify for the third round of Democratic debates has ended. See who has qualified so far

The deadline to qualify for the third round of Democratic Presidential debates has closed.

As of the deadline, those who have qualified are: Former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and businessman Andrew Yang.

To appear on stage in Houston next month, they have to hit 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while securing 130,000 unique donors . Two new polls released Wednesday failed to add any new candidates to the list of qualifiers.

Although earlier debates had lower thresholds, the DNC raised the stakes for the coming two.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ended her campaign earlier Wednesday.