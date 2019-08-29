NJ Red Cross volunteers head to Florida as Hurricane Dorian spins toward US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian is gaining strength and is forecasted to become a category four, it’s expected to make landfall in Florida where residents are bracing for impact.

A category four hurricane could bring wind gusts of up 156 miles per hour, along with life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains

“I’m more concerned about being there for the people,” Georgette Warren from Morristown, NJ said. “Wanting to do more and this is a way that I can do it”

In our area- the New Jersey Region of the American Red Cross is already sending six volunteers early Friday morning.

Warren is one of them.

“We are looking very carefully at the path of the storm and we are getting volunteers in place ahead of the storm,” said Rosie Taravella, the regional director of the New Jersey Region of the American Red Cross. “So that we can be the first on the ground when people need help.”

President Donald Trump has posted a video on Twitter encouraging Florida residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as the government makes its own preparations.

In a video posted Thursday evening, Trump said Dorian initially appeared to be a small storm but has grown quickly over the past day.

Trump said: "It's looking like it could be an absolute monster."

As Dorian heads toward Florida's east coast, Trump says the government is preparing to send food and water to the affected areas. He says the storm could be comparable to Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida in 1992.