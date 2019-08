Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ —With the first day of school coming up, the Newark Police Department wants kids looking their best.

They partnered with local barbers and hairdressers for a 'back to school' party on Thursday.

Police said they want the kids to feel confident on the first day of school.

Children also received school supplies to get them ready for the upcoming year of class.

PIX11's Andrew Ramos has more in the video above.