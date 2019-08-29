Nets’ Chandler suspended 25 games for positive drug test

Posted 5:27 PM, August 29, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.