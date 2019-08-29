Nassau County officials say they are prepared for the next school shooting

Two days after a Nassau county man opened fire at a school in Roosevelt, county officials hold a news conference on school safety, touting Tuesday`s shooting as an example of how police and school officials were prepared.

