Midday with Muller: Florida braces for Dorian, concerns over Kosciuszko Bridge

Posted 2:33 PM, August 29, 2019, by

DORIAN GROWS: After sparing Puerto Rico, experts say the hurricane could become a Category 4 storm by Labor Day, poised to pummel Florida. Plus, with the second span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge now open to traffic, is it safe? Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.