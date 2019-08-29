Man uses brick to smash 10 advertising screens in Manhattan subway station: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man that allegedly vandalized multiple advertising screens inside of a Manhattan subway station causing around $30,000 in damages.

Police say a man allegedly pulled a brick from his backpack before using it to smash 10 advertising screens in the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue subway station around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man then fled an in unknown direction, according to authorities.

