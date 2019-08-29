Man slashed during dispute at Bronx subway station: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man who attacked another man during a dispute at a Bronx subway station earlier this month.

A 36-year-old victim was involved in a verbal dispute with another man regarding a bicycle at the Hunts Point subway station on Aug. 17, police said.

The man produced a sharp object, slashing the victim on the upper back and right hand, according to police. He fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, cops said.

Police obtained surveillance video of the sought attacker, hitting the victim with an object that appears to be a cane, as he jumped over the turnstile.

