J’Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade 2019: Everything you need to know

NEW YORK — Colorful, costumed crowds will taken on the streets of Brooklyn as the sound of steel drums flood the streets at one of the largest Caribbean Carnival celebrations in New York City.

The annual J’Ouvert festival and West Indian Day Parade will take place on Monday.

J’Ouvert originates from the French “jour ouvert,” which means “daybreak” and signals the start of Carnival.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s festivities:

J’Ouvert celebrations begin at 6 a.m. and continue through 11 a.m.

Parade route and street closures:

The route starts at Grand Army Plaza, goes south on Flatbush Avenue, east on Empire Boulevard, south on Nostrand Avenue, ending at Midwood Street.

The following streets will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the discretion of the NYPD. The West Indian Day Parade officially kicks off at noon and will proceed west along Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

New York City officials held a press conference Wednesday to discuss security measures for this year’s events. Security has been heightened in the recent years following a series of fatal shootings during the festivities, including the killing of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s aide, Carey Gabay, during J’Ouvert in 2015.

“There will literally be a cop everywhere,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Along the route, cement barriers, sanitation trucks filled with sand and 13 secure entry points will be stationed.

There will also be a significant number of cameras positioned along the route, which will be monitored at real-time.

Weapons and alcohol will not be permitted at the parade. Large bags and backpacks will also not be allowed. Despite new marijuana laws, police say pot is still illegal despite being decriminalized, so smoking in public is not suggested.