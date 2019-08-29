Interactive website highlights public art program in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Visitors can walk the streets of Jersey City to visit 145 murals and artistic creations.

The trip has now become interactive and accessible from a phone or home computer.

In July, The Jersey City Mural Arts Program unveiled a new website. It features an entry for each location and details on its story and artist.

The program, which started in 2013, now features 145 locations around Jersey City.

The office of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, The Office of Cultural Affairs and the Department of Public Works assist on the project.

New installations are being created and curated right now.

The sides of buildings and the avenues of Jersey City are the canvases. This summer, a 180 foot mural was created along Summit Avenue and Newark Avenue.