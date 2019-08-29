× Hurricane Dorian now a Category 2 storm

Hurricane Dorian, set to make landfall on Florida early next week, has increased to a Category 2 storm with winds at 105 miles per hour.

Dorian is the strongest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season so far. If it makes landfall as a Category 4 storm on Monday as forecast, with sustained winds of around 130 mph, it will be the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s East Coast since Andrew in 1992, according to CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties. The state has 819,000 gallons of water and 1.8 million meals ready for distribution, he said in a news conference.

After tearing through the British and US Virgin Islands and drenching Puerto Rico with rain Wednesday, Dorian was moving northwest in the Atlantic Thursday night with sustained winds of up to 85 mph.