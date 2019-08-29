Fuel our kids: Fighting childhood hunger in our community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year.

Two years ago, the New York City Department of Education took on food insecurity in the area, announcing it would provide free lunch and breakfast to the city’s 1.1 million public school children.

PIX11 and “No Kid Hungry” teamed up and launched the “Fuel Our Kids” campaign to raise awareness and help children in the NYC children in need get healthy meals every day.

Rachel Sabella from “No Kid Hungry New York” discussed the initiative and the impact childhood hunger has on kids in the tri-state area.

The program directly benefits 200,000 students who were previously ineligible for free meals and saves families around $300 a year.

Most importantly, it makes sure students are getting healthy meals they need to properly function in school.

How healthy are they?

Off the list are salami, “turkey ham” and other processed meats. New on the menu are “Meatless Mondays,” which Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza say will help children have healthier eating habits and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also on the menu are Jamaican beef patties and teriyaki chicken dumplings.

Salad bars are also available to kids every day, and the city has teamed up with a Michelin-starred chef who left his fine-dining career to make nutritious and delicious meals for children.