Former NYPD detectives make plea deal, avoid jail time for having sex with women they’d arrested

BROOKLYN — Two former NYPD detectives accused of raping a woman while she was handcuffed in police custody have made a plea deal, the Kings County District Attorney said Thursday.

Eddie Martins, 39, and Richard Hall, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct, avoiding jail time. Martins and Hall will serve five years probation when they are sentenced on Oct. 10, according to the DA’s office.

“These defendants engaged in a shocking abuse of power which they finally acknowledged,” said DA Eric Gonzalez. “While I would have preferred to see them serve prison time, they are no longer members of our police department and with today’s plea are convicted felons.”

The men were accused of taking turns engaging in sex acts with Anna Chambers, then 18, while she was handcuffed in police custody, after she was allegedly found with marijuana in her car and was told she was under arrest. They then released Chambers, according to the DA, and did not report the incident.

The detectives claimed the September 2017 encounter was consensual, while prosecutors disagreed.

The officers were indicted on first-degree rape and bribery charges back in October 2017. They were suspended and later resigned from the NYPD.

“As a result of this disturbing incident, New York passed a law to prohibit police officers from having sex with people in their custody, closing a loophole that had allowed officers to claim the sex was consensual,” Gonzalez said. “We could not apply the new law retroactively, and serious credibility issues in this case precluded us from proceeding on additional charges, yet we remained committed to holding these defendants accountable.”

The “credibility issue” referenced by Gonzalez involves an assistant district attorney not assigned to the case. The woman was romantically involved with Hall at the time of his arrest, and phone records show that she and the detective had been in contact both before and after he was charged with sexually abusing Chambers.

The rape charges were dropped in March 2019.