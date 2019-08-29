19-year-old arrested as part of FBI national security investigation in Queens: source

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 19-year-old was arrested in Queens on Thursday as part of an FBI national security investigation, officials and law enforcement sources said.

There’s no current threat to public safety, an FBI spokeswoman said.

The teen was texting with a guy he thought was an ISIS sympathizer, saying he wanted to carry out an ISIS-style knife attack, sources said. Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at the teen’s Jackson Heights residence on Thursday night.

Officials said they would release more information when they were able to.

A former counterterrorism cop who worked cases after 9/11 said the FBI can choose to ‘classify this incident and not make any of the details public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.