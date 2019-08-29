Cyclist dies days after collision with pedestrian in Central Park

Posted 7:15 AM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, August 29, 2019

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A cyclist died days after he collided with a pedestrian in Central Park, police said.

Charles Cheeseboro, 43, was riding an electric bike when he collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of East Drive and 74th Street near the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park, police said.

The cyclist flipped over and ended up on side of the road. He was not wearing a helmet and hit his head, police sources said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday, according to authorities.

The 77-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

