Coney Island residents were forced to get water from park sprinklers

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn —New York City Housing Authority residents trekked to a park with buckets so they could get water from sprinklers.

Surfside Gardens didn't have running water. Now, almost a week later, Councilman Mark Treyger said there are still problems.

Members of his staff opened up their homes so people in the neighborhood could shower. People posted on Facebook looking for working showers.

Surfside Gardens tenant Antionette Jones is tired and frustrated. She needs a hot shower and an explanation from the city.

“It’s ridiculous. It's unfair. It’s inhumane. It's embarrassing,” said Jones.

After Hurricane Sandy, $3 billion was given to developments for infrastructure improvements, Treyger said. He wants to know where the money is and why work isn't being done.

“While water service has been restored, residents have experienced intermittent service issues," a NYCHA spokesperson said. "We appreciate our residents’ patience as staff remain onsite to monitor and complete any subsequent repairs.”

