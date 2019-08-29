Brick thrown through truck window in Brooklyn hits Hasidic man

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A teen threw a brick threw the window of a truck stopped at a traffic light in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, hitting the man inside, police said.

The 34-year-old Hasidic man in the truck was at Prospect Place and Brooklyn Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was hit in the head by the brick.

Police will likely investigate this as a bias attack.

No arrests have been made.

The attack comes days after a 63-year-old Jewish man was beaten with a brick at a Crown Heights park.

