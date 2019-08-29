Brick thrown through truck window in Brooklyn hits Hasidic man

Posted 9:00 PM, August 29, 2019, by

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A teen threw a brick threw the window of a truck stopped at a traffic light in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, hitting the man inside, police said.

The 34-year-old Hasidic man in the truck was at Prospect Place and Brooklyn Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was hit in the head by the brick.

Police will likely investigate this as a bias attack.

No arrests have been made.

The attack comes days after a 63-year-old Jewish man was beaten with a brick at a Crown Heights park.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.