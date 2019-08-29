2-year-old girl goes missing while dad commits burglary: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 2-year-old girl went missing Thursday after her father left her with a friend so he could commit a burglary, police said.

Police caught the dad after he burglarized 501 Bennett Avenue, officials said. He told officers he needed to figure out where his daughter was around 3:40 p.m.

The dad, who has full custody of the girl, had left her in a friend’s care. The girl was found in Yonkers around 5:45 p.m. It’s not clear what she was doing there or if the father’s friend will face any charges.

Police have not yet released the dad’s name.

