2-year-old girl goes missing while dad commits burglary: NYPD

Posted 5:53 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, August 29, 2019

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A 2-year-old girl went missing Thursday after her father left her with a friend so he could commit a burglary, police said.

Police caught the dad after he burglarized 501 Bennett Avenue, officials said. He told officers he needed to figure out where his daughter was around 3:40 p.m.

The dad, who has full custody of the girl, had left her in a friend’s care. The girl was found in Yonkers around 5:45 p.m. It’s not clear what she was doing there or if the father’s friend will face any charges.

Police have not yet released the dad’s name.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

