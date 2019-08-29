2 sought in stabbing at Brooklyn subway station

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Authorities are looking for a man and woman wanted in connection to an assault at a Brooklyn subway station.

A dispute began between the 41-year-old victim and a man and woman within the Hoyt-Schermerhorn A-subway line Sunday around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The dispute escalated, and the man displayed a knife and made threats toward the victim, police said.

He then followed the victim and stabbed him in the abdomen outside the subway area leading to Bond and Livingston streets, according to police.

The man and woman fled the location, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).