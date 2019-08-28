“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary passenger on boat involved in fatal crash

TORONTO — “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary says he was on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash in Canada over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said Wednesday two boats crashed on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing a Florida man identified as 64-year-old Gary Poltash and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito. Brito died in the hospital on Tuesday.

O’Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat that crashed into another watercraft Saturday night. The Canadian businessman and reality show star also said the other boat had no navigation lights on and left the scene.

Police have not identified all those involved and say no charges have been filed yet.

