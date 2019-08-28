Puerto Ricans still hurting from Maria worried about Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian approaches Puerto Rico, residents say they have post traumatic stress disorder from Hurricane Maria, which slammed the island two years ago.

Dorian strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it lashed the British and US Virgin Islands. Puerto Ricans are keeping a close eye on the impact it may have on their home.

In Puerto Rico, 30,000 homes still use blue tarps as makeshift roofs. On ‘Cafécito with Cristian’ Puerto Rican activists spoke about how residents on the island still experience trauma from the aftermath of Maria and how they’re coping with this latest storm. Watch above.