Police union wants de Blasio, NYPD commissioner out over Garner firing

Posted 5:45 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, August 28, 2019

NEW YORK  — New York City’s largest police union says the mayor and police commissioner should lose their jobs over the firing last week of an officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Daniel Pantaleo leaves his Staten Island house on May 13. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/CNN)

Police Benevolent Association delegates unanimously approved no confidence resolutions Wednesday calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s removal from office and Commissioner James O’Neill’s immediate resignation.

Union president Patrick Lynch said the Aug. 19 firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner was the final straw in “an appalling pattern of malfeasance.”

“For years, Mayor de Blasio has demonized police officers and undermined our efforts to protect our city,” Lynch said. “For years, Commissioner O’Neill has cravenly acquiesced to the Mayor and his anti-cop allies. The unjust termination of P.O. Daniel Pantaleo was merely the final straw.”

A de Blasio spokeswoman says the vote “is another attempt by the (union) to divide our city and we won’t stand for it.”

Police spokesman Phil Walzak said O’Neill’s “heart and soul are with the NYPD” and that he’s honored to lead the department.

