Police can request video from doorbell surveillance system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By the time you ring the doorbell, your presence is already logged and recorded if the property is equipped with a surveillance system.

The service called Ring was in the news Wednesday. CNET and the Washington Post retorted that more than 400 police agencies have been accessing the service.

The system allows users to post videos and notify police of suspicious activities. Police can also request that Ring contact property owners in a certain area and see if they might have video related to a case.

North Bergen Police Lieutenant Victor Queiro says the department has had several success stories involving stolen packages and trespassing.

“It’s no different from a homeowner having surveillance and we knock on the door. This just streamlines the process for us,” said Lt. Queiro.

A Ring spokesperson called the initial articles misleading.

“Customers, not law enforcement, are in control of their videos. Videos are shared through the Neighbors program only if a customer chooses to post it publicly on the Neighbors app; or explicit consent is provided by the customer,” said a Ring spokesperson in a statement to PIX11 News.

In the metro New York area, the articles say North Bergen, Union City, Cliffside Park and Mount Vernon are connected to the service.