CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 5-year-old boy, who police say is nonverbal, has been reunited with his family after her was found wandering the street at Buffalo Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights, according to officials.

Officials said the boy was found at around 4:30 p.m.

It’s not clear how he was separated from his parents.

A 5-year-old boy was also found by himself in the Bronx and a 1-year-old boy was found by himself in Newark on Wednesday.