Man fatally shoots wife, barricades himself inside Long Island home: police

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — After a four-hour standoff, a man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his wife in their Long Island home, police said.

Police responded to reports of a man carrying a handgun in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Lewis Street in Riverhead around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Robert Brown, 65, had barricaded in the home, police said.

After a nearly four-hour standoff with police, officers knocked down the house door and took Brown into custody, according to police.

Inside the house, officers found Brown’s wife, Sarah Brown, 71, dead from a gunshot wound, cops said.

Brown faces charges of second-degree murder.