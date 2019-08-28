Man fatally shoots wife, barricades himself inside Long Island home: police

Posted 7:39 AM, August 28, 2019, by

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — After a four-hour standoff, a man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his wife in their Long Island home, police said.

Police responded to reports of a man carrying a handgun in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Lewis Street in Riverhead around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Robert Brown, 65, had barricaded in the home, police said.

After a nearly four-hour standoff with police, officers knocked down the house door and took Brown into custody, according to police.

Inside the house, officers found Brown’s wife, Sarah Brown, 71, dead from a gunshot wound, cops said.

Brown faces charges of second-degree murder.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.