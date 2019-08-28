Man fatally shoots wife, barricades himself inside Long Island home: police

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — After a four-hour standoff, a man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his wife in their Long Island home, police said.
Police responded to reports of a man carrying a handgun in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Lewis Street in Riverhead around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, Robert Brown, 65, had barricaded in the home, police said.
After a nearly four-hour standoff with police, officers knocked down the house door and took Brown into custody, according to police.
Inside the house, officers found Brown’s wife, Sarah Brown, 71, dead from a gunshot wound, cops said.
Brown faces charges of second-degree murder.
