Hurricane tracker: Follow path of Dorian

Dorian strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it lashed the British and US Virgin Islands and neared eastern Puerto Rico, threatening floods and landslides in some areas that were hard hit two years ago by Hurricane Maria.

The storm’s center was near the island of St. Thomas around 2 p.m. ET, with maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph, just above minimum hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center said.

8/28

2 p.m.:

Dorian officially becomes a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico –

11 a.m.:

How Dorian could grow to a Category 3 hurricane and pummel Florida, Georgia on Labor Day –

Once Tropical Storm Dorian is done potentially thrashing Puerto Rico, southeastern US states could get lashed on Labor Day weekend. The powerful storm — which keeps getting stronger — could strike Florida or Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane by Monday, forecasters said.

6:15 a.m.:

Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico, could bring life-threatening flash floods –

Dorian is currently in the Caribbean Sea, just west of Guadeloupe and Montserrat and is expected to reach Puerto Rico at near hurricane strength in the midday or afternoon. The rainfall Dorian is expected to bring may cause life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center said.

