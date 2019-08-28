Group of 6 attacks sleeping man with canes, glass bottle in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A group of six attacked a sleeping man and a good Samaritan who tried to help the victim on a Chelsea street, police said Wednesday.

The 52-year-old victim was asleep in front of on Ninth Avenue near West 14th Street on Aug. 21 when the group hit him non the head and body with canes and a glass bottle, officials said. A 22-year-old man was hit with the canes and thrown to the ground when he intervened.

They took the 52-year-old victim’s bicycle and wallet, police said. The group also took the 22-year-old victim’s cell phone and belt pack.

The 22-year-old victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center and the 52-year-old victim was treated at the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

The first individual is a male last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The second individual is a male last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The third individual is a male last seen wearing a white du-rag, black pants and black sneakers.

The fourth individual is a male with his hair in a pony tail; last seen wearing black and red shorts and black sneakers.

The fifth individual is a female last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The sixth individual is a female last seen wearing a pink dress and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)