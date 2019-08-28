Group of 6 attacks sleeping man with canes, glass bottle in Manhattan

Posted 4:28 PM, August 28, 2019, by

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A group of six attacked a sleeping man and a good Samaritan who tried to help the victim on a Chelsea street, police said Wednesday.

The 52-year-old victim was asleep in front of on Ninth Avenue near West 14th Street on Aug. 21 when the group hit him non the head and body with canes and a glass bottle, officials said. A 22-year-old man was hit with the canes and thrown to the ground when he intervened.

They took the 52-year-old victim’s bicycle and wallet, police said. The group also took the 22-year-old victim’s cell phone and belt pack.

The 22-year-old victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center and the 52-year-old victim was treated at the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

  • The first individual is a male last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
  • The second individual is a male last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.
  • The third individual is a male last seen wearing a white du-rag, black pants and black sneakers.
  • The fourth individual is a male with his hair in a pony tail; last seen wearing black and red shorts and black sneakers.
  • The fifth individual is a female last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
  • The sixth individual is a female last seen wearing a pink dress and gray sneakers.

Photo Gallery

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.