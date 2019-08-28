Children found wandering by themselves in Bronx, Brooklyn and Newark

Two 5-year-old boys and a 1-year-old boy were found wandering streets by themselves on Wednesday, police said.

The 1-year-old boy was found walking on Chadwick Avenue in Newark, city officials said. He was taken to an area hospital, but he’s uninjured. Police have not shared additional information.

A 5-year-old boy, who police say is nonverbal, was found wandering near Buffalo Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights around 4:30 p.m., officials said. Police believe he may have autism. He was reunited with his parents, police said later Wednesday.

Another 5-year-old boy was found in the Bronx. He was spotted on the street by a good Samaritan. The child is at the 44th Precinct.

Officials have not yet released images of the child found in the Bronx or the child found in Newark.

Anyone with information on any of the children is asked to contact police.

